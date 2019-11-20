Follow
Cross Genetics Recreational
(303) 388-1353
302 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 281
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$113
Deals
$17 Flower 1/8ths
Flower 1/8ths starting at $17 + tax
$17 Flower 1/8ths
Flower 1/8ths starting at $17 + tax
All Products
Bullet Disposable - Sour Diesel
from BRONNOR CORP
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.22½ g
In-store only
Craft PHO Bubba Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Chem Dawg Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Nurse Jackie Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Krishna Kush Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Grizzly Dick Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Chem 4 Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Bootlegger Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Slazerbeam Wax
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
CPS Wax Colo Chem
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
CPS Shtr Sweet Nina
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
CPS Wax Sweet Nina
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
CPS Shtr Chemodo Dragon
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
CPS Wax Ghost Train Haze
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
CPS Shtr Colo Cream
from Colorado Product Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft Syringe 1g - Tange Haze
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.291 g
In-store only
Craft Syringe 1g - GDP
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.291 g
In-store only
Craft Oil - OG Kush
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.15½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood Wellness (Sleep)
from GOOD LIFE COLORADO LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.0100000000000050.2 g
In-store only
Craft Oil - Banana Kush
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.15½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil - Golden Goat
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.15½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil - Sour Diesel
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.15½ g
In-store only
Bullet Disposable - Grand Daddy Purps
from BRONNOR CORP
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.22½ g
In-store only
Bullet Disposable - GG#4
from BRONNOR CORP
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.22½ g
In-store only
Bullet Disposable - Durban Poison
from BRONNOR CORP
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.22½ g
In-store only
Craft High C LR Lemon Skunk
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.291 g
In-store only
Craft Panacea Sour Tangie Cart
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.48½ g
In-store only
Craft Sesh - Grand Daddy Purps
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.18½ g
In-store only
Harmony Wax Durban Blunt
from EJB VENTURES LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Harmony Shtr Biker Purp
from EJB VENTURES LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
HT Shtr Pachama
from AVICENNA PRODUCTS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
HT Wax Colo Chem
from AVICENNA PRODUCTS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
HT Shtr Colo Chem
from AVICENNA PRODUCTS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
Craft Oil - Grand Daddy Purp
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.15½ g
In-store only
Craft Oil - Lifesaver
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.15½ g
In-store only
Craft Sesh - OG Kush
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.18½ g
In-store only
CRAFT PANACEA DURBAN POISON CART
from Staycon LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.48½ g
In-store only
HT Shtr Grizzly Dawg
from AVICENNA PRODUCTS LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle 25:1 Cart
from TERRAPIN SEPARATIONS INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.07½ g
In-store only
FJ PACHAMA WAX
from FREDRICK JENKINS LLC
76.62%
THC
___
CBD
$11.331 g
In-store only
12345 ... 8