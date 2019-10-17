Crown Cannabis is a local retailer that is family-owned and operated. We are committed to providing our customers with quality cannabis products, and accessories, at the most affordable prices. Within our curated retail space, the team at Crown Cannabis provides dedicated and friendly service to help customers find the right product for their recreational use. A community-driven focus allows us to create strong relationships with those who walk through our doors. Our emphasis on increasing awareness about the products we carry, and education is key. In order to integrate cannabis into a healthy and balanced lifestyle, learning about our customers needs and interests enables our team to tailor an experience that is specific to them.