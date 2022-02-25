Our Story Crown Leaf Cannabis is your licensed neighbourhood dispensary and cannabis confidant. Our store provides a wide selection of carefully curated cannabis products and accessories. Fun Fact: Our first store opened in Brampton, Ontario in June 2021. Why Choose Crown Leaf ? Our commitment to you is best-in-class customer service, quality assurance of all our products and a comfortable, friendly, and clean environment. The staff at Crown Leaf Cannabis appreciate, know, and understand the cannabis culture. We hope that when you drop by, you allow us the opportunity to help in whichever way you may need. Come visit us at 75 Clarence St in Brampton Ontario.