Crush Cannabis Dispensary, Now Open!!! ____________________________________________________________________________________________________Environment: With two newly remodeled locations to serve you, Crush Cannabis brings a feeling of a fresh start, with highly skilled Cannabis industry staff, ready to lend their knowledge for a positive experience you won’t forget. The Crush environment is happy, welcoming and helpful. You can be confident that your questions will be heard and taken seriously. Please feel free to leave us your comments about your experience with us. Thank you for choosing Crush Cannabis! And may you Crush your day! ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ Products: We carry a wide array of products from well-known vendors like Avitas, Beehive Extracts, Trout, Oregrown, White Label, TrueHittCo, and Wee Farms. Our Product offerings have been hand chosen by our team, with you in mind, and their shared love of Cannabis, providing a seasoned blend of choices, certain to leave you satisfied. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ Deals: There is value on every shelf, from top to bottom. Enjoy discounts from 5 to 25% off, and free Crush merchandise with your first-time purchase. Also, sign up for our rewards program, and build up rewards points with every purchase!