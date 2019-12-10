52 products
Deals
Daily Special's - all day every day!!!
Valid 9/23/2019 – 1/1/2020
Monday - 15% off flower! Tuesday - 15% off edibles! Wednesday - 15% off RSO, Shatter, Syringes, and Wax! Thursday - 15% off CBD/THC Topical's and Tincture's! Friday - 15% off all Vape Cartridges! Saturday - 15% off all accessories!!
Daily special discount does not combine with other current offers.
All Products
Royal Kush (Tax Included)
from Newgenics
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rosetta Stone (Tax Included)
from Arbuckle Farms
21.7%
THC
1.83%
CBD
Rosetta stone
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G13 Genius (Tax Included)
from Arbuckle Farms
21.72%
THC
1.82%
CBD
G13
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marmalade (Tax Included)
from Arbuckle Farms
12.8%
THC
8.37%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (Tax Included)
from Arbuckle Farms
18.25%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Syringe 1g (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
87.48%
THC
2.4%
CBD
THC
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Wax (Tax Included)
from Rancho Pura Verde
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Khalifa Kush
Strain
$581 g
In-store only
Moon Rock's (Tax Included)
from Rancho Pura Verde
73%
THC
0%
CBD
THC
Strain
$561 g
In-store only
Sativa Gummy (Tax Included)
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Blackberry (Tax Included)
from Smokiez Edibles
10.4mg
THC
0.43mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Treacle Syrup (Tax Included)
from Rancho Pura Verde
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Tropical fruit (Tax Included)
from Smokiez Edibles
10.4mg
THC
0.23mg
CBD
thc
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry (Tax Included)
from Smokiez Edibles
10.4mg
THC
0.23mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Apple (Tax Included)
from Smokiez Edibles
10.4mg
THC
0.43mg
CBD
thc
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Cherry Limeade (Tax Included)
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Brownie (Tax Included)
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Berry Heaven Gummy (Tax Included)
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Apple Gummy (Tax Included)
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$37each
In-store only
House blend (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
0%
THC
0%
CBD
THC
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Bubba Kush (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
84.53%
THC
7.4%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
Blue Dream (Tax included)
from Mary Mechanix
94.74%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
ATF (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
74.7%
THC
4.24%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Mary Mechanix
84.53%
THC
2.52%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
83.53%
THC
2.5%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
GDP (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
84.52%
THC
2.52%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
XJ-13 (Tax Included)
from Mary Mechanix
74.7%
THC
4.24%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$611 g
In-store only
Lifestyle (Tax Included)
from CTP Botanicals Plus
0.02mg
THC
600mg
CBD
hemp
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Sport (Tax Included)
from CTP Botanicals's Plus
0.02mg
THC
600mg
CBD
hemp
Strain
$80each
In-store only
3.25" Pinch Spoon (Tax included)
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
16mm Silicone (Tax Included)
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Evolve D (Tax Included)
from Yocan USA
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
4" Glass Blunt (Tax Inlcuded)
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
4" Mini Sherlock (Tax Included)
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
4" Spoon (Tax Included)
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Slim Pen Twist Battery (Tax Included)
from Ooze
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Gusher Glass Globe kit (Tax Included)
from Ooze
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Grinder (Tax Included)
from Green Monkey
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Uni Mod - (Tax included)
from Yocan USA
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Be Alert - (Tax Included)
from CBD Luxe
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Be Calm - (Tax Included)
from CBD Luxe
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
