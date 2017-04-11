Cultivating Cannabis Collectives, or Cult. Cannabis Co., is proud to serve as Ferndale’s first recreational marijuana dispensary dedicated to bringing Washington’s finest cannabis to Whatcom County. Staffed with friendly and knowledgeable budtenders and premium marijuana products, we are proud to partner with local business and share the wonderful world of marijuana with our community. Ferndale’s first pot store, Cultivating Cannabis Co. originally opened in September 2015 after the owners applied for and won a Whatcom County marijuana retail license. The founders dove head-first into their business, striving to create a dispensary supportive of local businesses and programs while educating their customers about the benefits and potential of cannabis and cannabis products.Cult. Cannabis Co. became a safe space for new marijuana users and connoisseurs alike to explore fine local cannabis products. Our budtenders are friendly and can reliably answer any questions about topicals, tinctures, CBD, the endocannabinoid system and more. As a medically endorsed facility, medical marijuana patients can rely on our professionally trained knowledge to find the optimal cannabis product to suit your needs. Cult. Cannabis Co. features local marijuana producers as well as Washington’s most popular brands, ensuring there’s an excellent cannabis product to suit every need and budget. Offering a rotation of everything from flower to tinctures, marijuana enthusiasts can browse through Artizen, SUBX, Hi Guys, Avitas, DOSE Oil and more beloved vendors. Our Ferndale visitors love their Gorilla Glue, Hawaiian Dutch, and Durban Poison flowers, while extracts like Oleum and Smoky Point Productions fly off their dispensary shelves. To round out our dispensary selection, we stock EO Vapes, bongs, nectar collectors, pipes, glass products and more. Visitors to our Ferndale dispensary require cash or Debit Card to purchase cannabis products, and Cult Cannabis Co. offers an ATM in our store. Medical patients, veterans, students and seniors all receive discounts, while repeat customers earn rewards points with every visit. We also recently started a loyalty program to reward our frequent customers. Cult Cannabis Co. invites curious individuals to connect on Facebook, Instagram or by phone with any questions, and our Ferndale parking lot offers plenty of available spaces. Proud to call Ferndale our home, Cultivating Cannabis Collective serves visitors from across Whatcom County.Conveniently located off I-5, customers travel from Mountain View, Laurel, Marietta-Alderwood, Neptune Beach, and as far as British Columbia to explore our cannabis products. We welcome visitors from the Dewey, Van Wyck, Geneva, Agate Bay and Bellingham regions to their marijuana dispensary. Cult Cannabis Co. invites patrons from Birch Bay and Custer to purvey their selection, and from Greenwood to Fairhaven. Cult Cannabis Co. serves all patrons 21+ at their marijuana dispensary.