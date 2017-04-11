Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
My favorite weed store in the area! Super friendly and helpful! Always have answers to my questions!
Aeroscorpian
on October 1, 2019
This is my go to place!
Thesilkclan
on July 1, 2019
A small store but packed with products and a good variety of brands. Good quality, friendly and knowledgeable staff. Really a pleasure to deal with everyone who works there.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the awesome review! we hope to see you back soon.
Sincerely,
Cult. Cannabis Co.
Vamp5hit
on June 26, 2019
Very nice for my time visiting it and the weed smells excellent ill be back soon to try different more flavors
mikef17
on June 26, 2019
Great place & great people!
Jjquesada
on June 24, 2019
I love this store. I’ve been to other shops all over Whatcom, Seattle and kitsap county, cult is the best. They are insanely knowledgeable, have a vast variety of product but also have insane member deals. I’m never disappointed with them.
rohr
on May 26, 2019
Great crew serving quality product!
HighChessPlayer
on January 31, 2019
Friendly and helpful staff. Great selection. Some of the weed is sort of low in THC but it's normal. They have good deals on Thursdays.