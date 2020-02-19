We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Cultivate is excited to bring recreational cannabis to +21 adults in Eastern Massachusetts! We have been diligently working to be one of the first licensed retailers of adult-use marijuana. Come check out our quality product and our knowledgeable, friendly staff. We have easy one-level access, ADA accessibility, a parking lot, and are right off Rt 9 in Framingham between Uncle Chungs and Stone Inc. Serving the Worcester Area. Check out our website at www.CultivateMass.com