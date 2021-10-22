I came in on a rainy day. The door was locked and there was no sign to indicate a need to ring the bell and wait, etc. So I hit the button for the bell and heard something indistinguishable. Waited a few minutes and tried again. While I had my ID checked I heard the next person pull on the door handle a bunch of times - clearly not knowing what they were doing wrong. I mentioned there should be instructions. Apparently the guard was on break (again, a sign indicating that might be nice especially while it's raining). I go stand in line for medical for my pre-order. I then see walk-in folks continue to get service while I waited. I saw the pre order sign/line and thought maybe that's where I should've been since I did pre order. FInally get up to the counter only to be told they couldn't help me for medical. Five people who came in after me got service before me. So apparently though you might have medical use for pain, anxiety, etc. it doesn't matter. You get service last. I'm cancelling my order since thankfully I have other options.