Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Cultivate - Framingham (Rec)
At, Cultivate, we strive to deliver the best quality of cannabis, whether it is a product we produce or one that we outsource, we aim to make our communities better through passion, dedication and commitment. Our teams are passionate about the benefits of cannabis in its many forms, and are happy to educate our guests about how they can find benefits. Come visit us and our knowledgeable, friendly staff will help you find the right product for your unique needs. We have easy one-level access, ADA accessibility, a parking lot, and are right off Rt 9 in Framingham between Uncle Chungs and Stone Inc. Serving the Framingham and Metrowest Area.