Jewelz22 on October 31, 2019

Ok this was def in the top three worst dispensary visits in my 4yrs of being a patient! Cultivate calls the top tier premium flower. Tier 2 is smaller buds, and tier 3 is some shake. I bought tier 1 walked to my car looked and not one bud was bigger thana dime! Ive got better tier two flower for cheaper! I went right back in to show them how this was nowhere close to premium flower. I get in and open it up to show them and they freak out because ur not supposed to have open marijuana in the store?! Well everywhere i buy from now on besides ACS, i will be making them open n break the seal so they dont try to make up stupid excuses. Broad budtender was the rudest person I’ve ever had to deal with! Never got a receipt sent to my phone nada. Ive got good flower from cultivate before but this was the last time they sell me top dollar flower and give me tier 3 pieces. Not one bud was bigger than a popcorn kernel. Unacceptable and would appreciate a response!!