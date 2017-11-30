Gravina234
Have shopped here twice, the dispensary is newish still and aesthetically pleasing, bought concentrates both times and were good quality but both times there was hardly a full gram which would have been incredibly upsetting if I had paid full price, staff was nice, more deals would make this the best dispensary around also being able to see exactly what we’re getting before purchase would also make this a very worthwhile experience
Hey there, thank you for your feedback! We always want to hear different ways to improve our medical side for all of our patients. We are creating a better discount program that will be initiated soon. If you download the Tokein app you will get the text deals we offer! If you have any questions about how that works, go ahead and email us at info@cultivatemass.com and we will be able to help out with anything else you need!