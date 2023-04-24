Promotions
Veterans, get exclusive savings on our products and services as a thank you for your service. Start saving today and take advantage of this offer. Thank you for being an essential part of our community.
must be a veteran.
In support of HIGHER education students receive a 10% discount.
Must be an active student with a student ID at any community college, university, trade school, or Jr. College. Cannot be stacked or combined with any sale, offer, or promotion unless otherwise stated.
Here at Cultivated Wellness we respect our elders, and to show that respect we offer a 15% discount to all Sr. Citzens.
Must be 65 or older. Cannot be stacked or combined with any other discount, sale, or promotion unless otherwise specified.
Police, Firefighters, Paramedics, and EMTs help to keep us all safe and healthy. Here are Cultivated Wellness we show our respect and appreciation for these fine men and women.
Must have State/Local ID card or license to qualify. Cannot be stacked or combined with any other promotion, sale, or discount unless otherwise specified.
