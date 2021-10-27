My experience at Culture Cannabis Club was AMAZING!! Great customer service, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and great prices. First time customers receive 25% off your first purchase. The store is very clean, organized and the peak beyond screens are very easy to use. I was also given a tour of the store, which I absolutely loved. I highly recommend coming in, you won't regret it. Don't forget to check out their 10 days of culture giving from November 19th-28th, they have great deals on selected brands everyday. I picked up an 8th of Wonderbrett's Grapes of wrath and got another 8th for a $1!! Definitely coming back:)