Came in after work because I ran out of medicine and there was this short bald guy who was just walking around chatting with his friends walking around like a turtle like no one was waiting for him to do his damn job making everyone in his line wait forever for service!!
It’s crazy I’ve come here multiple times and the “express” line makes me wait in line because the “express lady” is on lunch or the “window is closed” an hour and a half before you actually close. Making me wait in this line vs using the window just takes more time in your line and a less efficient business.
Never will I return to this location they let 5 med to 1 rec so you will wait in a 2hour line to be brought inside to wait longer then into the back to wait more for them to not suggest or provide any feedback or product to buy just poor service and when you get there they make you do an online order I said I will when I get closer I might not wait and he insisted I had to do it now or not at all
I love the new system of how they take in patients and the new store layout flows so nice and looks good. I was very happy with my purchase. Raul was a huge help and had excellent customer service! thank you curealeaf team for your hard work.