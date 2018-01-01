Follow
Curaleaf - Hanover
(781) 987-1646
40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
Deals
First Time Patient
Valid 1/1/2018 – 1/1/2020
Curaleaf Hanover offers 25% off of medicated products for each patient's first visit!
Applicable to medicated products only. One time offer per patient. Can not be combined with other coupons.
First Time Patient
Valid 1/1/2018 – 1/1/2020
Curaleaf Hanover offers 25% off of medicated products for each patient's first visit!
Applicable to medicated products only. One time offer per patient. Can not be combined with other coupons.
All Products
Winter Monkey | 3.5g
from Curaleaf
13%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Gasoline Alley Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Golden Cobra | 3.5g
from Curaleaf
13%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Purple Urkle Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
9D4 Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Hulk Angry | 3.5g
from Curaleaf
13.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Blood Orange Amethyst Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Meatbreath Preroll | 1g
from Curaleaf
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Milk Bone | 3.5g
from Curaleaf
26.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Syringe - Cannatonic (CBD)
from ATG
8.7%
THC
64.2%
CBD
$75each
In-store only
CuraDropper CO2 Cranberry Orange (CBD)
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter Bruce Banner | 1g
from CAC
75.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Sugar Cinderella XX | 1g
from CAC
12.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Shatter Lemon Kush | 1g
from CAC
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
UKU Dropper CO2 Yoda OG
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
UKU Dropper CO2 1:1
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
CuraDropper CO2 Full Spectrum RSO
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75each
In-store only
UKU Dropper CO2 OG Kush
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
UKU Dropper CO2 Death Star
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
Sugar Cherry Cookies | 1g
from CAC
41.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$80each
In-store only
UKU Dropper CO2 Cherry AK
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
UKU Dropper Co2 Double Dream
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
+1 more size
In-store only
Milk Chocolate CBD | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
___
THC
60mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tincture Sativa | 300mg
from Brother Jonathan's
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
White Chocolate 60mg Indica
from Brother Jonathan's
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
White Chocolate Sativa | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Sativa | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Indica | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tincture Indica | 300mg
from Brother Jonathan's
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Capsule CBD | 300mg
from Brother Jonathan's
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
White Chocolate CBD | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
___
THC
60mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate CBD | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
___
THC
60mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Sativa | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tincture CBD | 300mg
from Brother Jonathan's
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Capsule Sativa | 300mg
from Brother Jonathan's
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Indica | 60mg
from Brother Jonathan's
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Bar | 100mg
from GTI
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsule Indica | 300mg
from Brother Jonathan's
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Purient Bedroom Cannabis | 350mg
from Sira Naturals
350mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Nordic Goddess Infused 1:1 Body Balm | 500mg
from Sira Naturals
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only