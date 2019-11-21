Deals
🌈🌈BOGO FREE EVO LABS CHROMA COLORS 🌈🌈 - Unlimited - While Supplies Last ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ B2G1 FREE INFUSION 🍫🍪🍬 - Unlimited - While Supplies Last ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Get a FREE $5 OFF Coupon with each Top Shelf Eighth 😎💨🔥🔥 - While Supplies Last - One coupon per Top shelf eighth purchased - No Additional Discounts Appl ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 30% off CBG 🍃🍃 - No Limit - While Supplies Last - No Additional Discounts Apply ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Flights of Flower Sampler Pack from Curaleaf with FREE WINGS PIN 🍃💚✨ -7 different strains, 1g of each strain, for $50 before tax -While Supplies Last -No Additional Discounts Apply -Cannot Be Combined with Other Offers ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🍃 Curaleaf Community Food Drive 🍽🛒 - Purchase Necessary!!! - Legal Limits Apply. - Recommended non-perishable items to donate: Tuna, Beans, Chilis, Stews, Canned Fruits and Vegetables, canned chicken, peanut butter, boxed pasta and boxed cereal **** We already have enough: Tomato Sauce, Soup, and Creamed items! Thank you so much for your donations!!! **** Ramen, Opened, Damaged or Expired items will NOT be accepted. Expiration date has to be visible to accept ANY Goods as well.*** The more you donate, the more you get back!!! 2 Cans = 1 Shortie .25g Pre-Roll 5 Cans = 1 Curaroll .5g Pre-Roll 10 Cans = 1 Full-Flower 1g Pre-Roll 25 Cans = 5-Pack of Pre-Rolls
