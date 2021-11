CURALEAF CANNED FOOD DRIVE Supporting St Mary's Food bank with help from our friends at Sublime. Donate 10 cans & receive 1 free full gram Pre-roll. Donate 6 cans & receive 1 free 1/2G Pre-roll. Donate 3 cans & receive 1 free 1/4G Pre-roll. **$20 Minimum purchase necessary, 1 free Pre-roll per transaction** $90 PRIVATE RESERVE QUARTERS. NOVEMBER PRE-ROLL BUNDLE Five 1 Gram In-House Pre-Rolls for $30. B NOBLE 2 PACK PRE-ROLLS NOW AVAILABLE NOW AVAILABLE SELECT CLIQ V2 POD SYSTEM

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.