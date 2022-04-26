I’ve given this place so many chances, each time is worse than the last. This time I tried ordering online to avoid account issues and them misspelling my name. I ordered two half ounces and they told me I ordered wrong and selected a half and two quarters and so I don’t get the ounce price and refused to do anything about it. I selected two half ounces!?!? We argued back and forth about whose fault it is, instead of them trying to fix it. The customer service here is incredibly disrespectful and condescending. Even though it’s so close to me I won’t be coming back.