First Time Patient Discount
Valid 11/1/2019
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The FirstTime Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
All Products
THC Flower-Lid-21% THC- 0.125oz (735mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.5each
In-store only
THC Pre Rolls Afghani (Afg)-Indica-18% THC-0.106oz (540mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
THC Pre Rolls L.A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-17% THC-0.106oz (510mg THC)
from Curaleaf
17%
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape-Cherry Vanilla-30% THC-0.5mL(150mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape-Mango Pineapple Orange-30% THC-0.5mL(150mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Natural-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Vape Pen-Cherry Vanilla-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Chocolate Mint-30% CBD-0.5mL (150mg CBD:15mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Flowermate - V5.0S Pro Vaporizer
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Curaleaf Hat - Veteran's Day Hat (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.03each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Red)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Black Friday - Black
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.03each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Veterans Cannabis Project - Black
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.23each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Silver)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Flowermate - V5.0S Vaporizer
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Black)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge OG Kush (Ogk)-Hybrid-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
CBD Topical Balm-10mg CBD/0.25tsp-30g (300mg CBD:30mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Blue Cheese (Chz)-Indica-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
12