Curaleaf - Fort Myers
239-244-9629
18 products
Last updated:
First Time Patient Discount
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019. If any questions or concerns, please call 239-244-9629
All Products
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
THC
CBD
$189each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
THC
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
THC
CBD
$125each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
THC
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
THC
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
THC
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
THC
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
THC
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering
THC
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
THC
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
THC
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$10each
In-store only
CBD Topical Balm-10mg CBD/0.25tsp-30g (300mg CBD:30mg THC)
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$45each
In-store only
CBD Vape Pen-Cherry Vanilla-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Tincture-D8:D9-Lemon-60mL
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$140each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Balm-Indica-10mg THC/0.25tsp-30g(300mg THC)
from Curaleaf
THC
CBD
$45each
In-store only