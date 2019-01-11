Follow
Curaleaf - Jensen Beach
First Time Patient Discounts
Valid 11/1/2019
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019.
All Products
THC VCP Pre-Roll-Afg-20% THC-0.071oz (400mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$26each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge (1:8)-90%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Gelato (Gel)-Hybrid-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Purple Punch (Ppu)-Indica-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Apple Jacks (Apj)-Hybrid-85% 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Balm-Indica-10mg THC/0.25tsp-30g(300mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Flowermate Hybrid X Vaporizer (Silver)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Flowermate Hybrid X Vaporizer (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Vape Pen-Cherry Vanilla-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only