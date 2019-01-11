Follow
Curaleaf - South Miami Dade
786-577-3976
33 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$133
Deals
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 11/1/2019
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 11/1/2019
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
All Products
CBD Vape Pen-Natural-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
Green Apple 30% 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
CBD Vape Pen-Cherry Vanilla-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
CBD Vape Pen-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
Chocolate Coconut 30% 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
Triple Berry 30% 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
Piña Colada 30% 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
Mango Pineapple Orange-30% 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
THC Balm-Indica-10mg THC/0.25tsp-30g(300mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
CBD Balm-10mg CBD/0.25tsp-30g (300mg CBD:30mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Storz and Bickel - DIGIT Volcano w/ Easy Valve Starter Set
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Combie Classic Grinder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Flowermate Mini V5.0S Vaporizer
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Grenco Science - Nova Vaporizer
from PharmaCann
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
THC Tincture-Mango Pineapple Orange-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
Vanilla Tincture 10mg THC/mL 60mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each