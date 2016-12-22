111 Reviews of Curaleaf - Morris (Med Menu)
D........r
December 22, 2016
Extensive list of indica, sativa, hybrid strains, concentrates, edibles, topical and pretty much anything else you could need. I am beyond happy with this dispensary and grateful for the welcoming comfort, compassion, knowledgeable, and friendly staff. Last-night was the first time in years i can remember not thinking about the pain I was in. I was at peace, calm, present, and the pain was tolerable. Thanks to Heidi for her recommendations of the sour apple gummy. To my friend for recommending Mindy's chocolates. Yum! Then again Mindy knows chocolate. The Greenhouse had a variety of specials and discounts for all types of products. The waiting area and dispensers itself are gorgeous once inside.
B........d
January 4, 2020
I disliked my visit here because as a medical patient I believe it's wrong to be turned away because the parking lot is full. I understand folks just want to get high but this is medine for us patience. Wouldn't it just seem insane to do such a thing? Maybe send us notifications so we know when you are accepting medical patients again.
g........y
June 10, 2018
Robert has helped me for months on my road to figuring out what works best for me and my conditions. It was because of his knowledge and willingness to help that I have found exactly what I need to manage my conditions in the best possible way. Thanks Robert for all your suggestions, every single one has helped me tremendously!
v........1
August 29, 2019
This dispensary will only reserve your product until 6 pm . Should hold for a 24 period of time . Individual who answers phone has little concern for customers needs nor do they inform you of what products they do have in stock . In summary dispensary treats customers poorly . Like they own the customer because we have to register with each dispensary and we can only buy from that dispensary and they know it . January 1 st or sooner that all changes
C........2
June 4, 2019
No dislikes whatsoever!!! The ONLY reason that I have transferred out was to get a flavor, and once I get it, I return back home to GREENHOUSE MORRIS....I will always return back home where I belong, GREENHOUSE MORRIS. The State of Illinois needs to start giving the dispensaries the abilities to order things themselves, Clients would never have to leave because their flavor isnt there...My opinion ONLY!!<3
T........9
April 17, 2018
I love coming here. The staff is always friendly and very knowledgeable about all the products. They will find an answer to any question you may have. They try to get to know you so that they can make recommendations based on what you use and what you need.
L........0
April 24, 2018
Very friendly staff and knowledgeable Bud Tenders and the sales make this my fav place. These people really care about you “the patient”. 5/5 Highly Recommend!!! Great Product
P........n
July 21, 2018
I will say that at least the building is somewhat cool, and the selection is pretty good. Unfortunately, my experience with the "budtenders" (save for a handful of times) has been bad. If I am lucky I get the one person that actually seems to care or know anything about patient and/or the different strains available. Most of the time if I ask a question I'm met with a blank stare and little to no information. Seriously, when I have asked about the difference between an Sativa and an Indica, I have been told Sativa is 'uplifting' and Indica is 'in the couch' response, lol, what a joke. Several times I have asked about specific strains and they seemed completely confused. They need more people that genuinely care about the culture.
c........9
April 19, 2018
Nice people nice place great service
r........1
January 25, 2017
“Staff is really welcoming and very patient.Great medicated environment with cool people and good deals.”
p........6
August 11, 2017
Pretty friendly
m........n
September 11, 2017
Beautiful dispensary! Great location, friendly staff, good deals, and loyalty rewards. 👍
E........n
September 11, 2018
Great dispensary Unique building not so antiseptic like typical dispensary. Very helpful staff Extensive product availability
C........r
March 5, 2018
Great staff, very helpful and knowledgeable. Always have a great experience every time I stop! Been there a few times now, and I think I have met most of the staff (some travel to their 4 different locations). Great people and employees! Selection is great and any questions you have, they are sure to find an answer or the right information for your medication needs.
h........y
November 27, 2017
Great people great products and always great service
c........e
September 1, 2020
As a medical customer I love the staff. I can’t wait until this pandemic is over to start attending classes! The staff is so friendly and I feel good purchasing from Greenhouse. More of a family, local feel than corporate and institutional. Thank you all!
B........r
August 25, 2017
The ladies are very helpful
C........4
July 2, 2020
They NEVER have flower if they do its very rare
P........3
August 24, 2019
Everyone is filled with knowledge, kindness, concern, and they respect financial boundaries. My first visit I had no idea what I was doing but I had to make my trip fast and was on a 180$ restriction. I left with 3 products and 85$ to spare. Thank you, Greenhouse!
m........w
January 14, 2019
Great location, great atmosphere and people, and great products like all the rest. But prices are high. Other locations nearby have lower prices for the same products.
m........y
April 7, 2019
Great but way more expensive than many other stores in this region.
B........9
May 28, 2020
Love the drive up ordering! Been through a handful of times, never waiting longer than 10 minutes. VERY efficient! Unfortunately the menu posted here is not consistent with what's in stock at the store. There are much fewer products available.
d........1
September 22, 2017
Love this place. Staff is extremely friendly and incredibly knowledgeable. They will answer any of your questions. The sales emails are the best. Would recommend it to anyone.
C........9
July 31, 2023
I'm one of the first medical customers when grassroots first opened Nothing has changed. The staff has always been helpful n polite Curaleaf thanks for keeping it going!!!