Curaleaf Hudson Valley is a medical cannabis dispensary. The dispensary is located in the New York Town of Newburgh directly off Route 84, exit 10. We provide the very best of patient care in Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Green and Dutchess counties. Please give one of our pharmacists a call at 1(845)-762-0110 to answer all of your questions! Curaleaf Hudson Valley strives to be the most scientifically advanced resource in medical cannabis, providing a trusted resource for all things medical cannabis. Founded and led by a team of medical experts, Curaleaf NY's Hudson Valley dispensary develops safe and efficient medical cannabis products for its patients. History: Curaleaf NY joined the cannabis industry with a mission to champion patients seeking medical cannabis for severe, qualifying conditions. Working closely with both physicians and patients, Curaleaf officially became licensed to produce cannabis products in New York. Curaleaf NY opened its Hudson Valley dispensary location in early 2018 to offer cannabis patients its high-quality medicines in a safe, knowledgeable and welcoming environment. Staff: As an industry leader, Curaleaf NY's dispensary team strives to be a positive advocate for the research and use of medical cannabis. Our pharmacists go through intensive training on medical cannabis and have intimate knowledge of how cannabis can interact with other medications. Curaleaf pharmacists also work closely with practitioners to help expand patient access to health and wellness, and to ultimately improve the lives of patients. As the team develops new medicine options using only the highest standards in its production, Curaleaf NY strives to generate awareness of medical cannabis and make its benefits more available to patients in need. If certified patients need help getting registered with the New York Department of Health for medical marijuana, our staff can help. We also welcome Curaleaf patients to join regular community events in our dispensary. Menu: Curaleaf NY cultivates its quality cannabis goods with over 50 years of horticultural experience. Curaleaf's cultivators use the industry’s most precise and advanced medical-grade technology throughout the production process. The cultivators hold themselves to a standard of radical transparency and quality, producing exceptional products on which both practitioners and patients can rely. Curaleaf NY's dispensary offers a line of medical cannabis in various THC and CBD formulas. The Hudson Valley dispensary offers discounts for veterans and seniors, and accepts both cash and debit transactions through CanPay. Service Locations: Based in Newburgh, Curaleaf Hudson Valley is on North Plank Road, north of Route-84 and west of the Hudson River. The Curaleaf Team welcomes patients from Gardnertown, Balmville, Middletown, New Hamburgh, New Windsor, Monroe, East Fishkill, Wallkill, Walden, Midletown, Warwick, Poughkeepsie, Orange Lake, New Windsor and Vails Gate to explore cannabis medicine. Those in Cornwall-On-Hudson, Walden, Montgomery and Maybrook can rely on Curaleaf’s top-quality medical cannabis products. The dispensary aids Rock Tavern, Little Britain, Washingtonville and Beaverdam Lake-Salisbury Mills patients. Throughout New York’s Orange County, patients in need will find cannabis relief at Curaleaf NY.