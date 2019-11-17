Follow
Curaleaf - East Orlando
407-988-2122
32 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$274
Deals
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients receive $50 OFF $150 or more on their first order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients receive $50 OFF $150 or more on their first order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
All Products
THC Pre-Rolls (3) | Afghani | 17% THC-0.106oz
from Curaleaf
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
THC Flower Afghani | Indica | 17% THCA- .125 oz
from Curaleaf
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
Train Wreck (Tw) | Sativa | 85% | 0.5mL
from Curaleaf
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$51½ g
In-store only
Distillate 80% THC Vape Cartridge | Durban Poison| Sativa
from Curaleaf
80%
THC
___
CBD
$48½ g
In-store only
Topical Balm | 300mg | Indica
from Curaleaf
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Extreme Q Desktop Dry-Herb Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Banana Brothers- Otto Grinder
from Banana Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Raw- Natural unrefined 1 ¼ Paper
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Combie 6 -in-1 Grinder, Storage container, and Paper Holder
from Combie ®
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
PAX 2 V2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
PAX 3 Complete Kit- Dry Herb / Concentrate Portable Vaporizer
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Dry Herb Combustion Device
from Yocan Vaporizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Raw- unrefined pre-rolled cone 1 ¼
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
DaVinci- IQ Dry Herb Portable Vaporize
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
G Pen Pro Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
DaVinci MIQRO Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
from DaVinci Vaporizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Aerospaced Grinders
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Vault Container Small Size
from Vault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Vault Container Medium Size
from Vault
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape Pen | Natural | 150mg
from Curaleaf
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape Pen | Cherry Vanilla | 150mg
from Curaleaf
0%
THC
30%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Arden Nova Decarboxylator
from Arden Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
G Pen Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
THC Tincture | D8:D9 | Lemon | 60mL
from Curaleaf
1200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Tablet Mint Hybrid 5mg THC 30 Count
from Curaleaf
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
THC Tincture (1:1) | Natural | 5mg THC/mL-60mL
from Curaleaf
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape | Blue Raspberry Lemonade | 30% CBD | 150mg CBD
from Curaleaf
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$181
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape | Green Apple | 30% CBD | 150mg
from Curaleaf
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape Pen | Chocolate Coconut | 150mg
from Curaleaf
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape Pen | Green Apple | 150mg THC
from Curaleaf
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape Pen | Pumpkin Pie | 150mg
from Curaleaf
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape | Pina Colada | 150mg
from Curaleaf
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only