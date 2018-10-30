Follow
Curaleaf - East Orlando
407-988-2122
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients receive $50 OFF $150 or more on their first order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
Veterans Discount
We honor those who serve! 20% off entire order.
Proof of service required. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Compassionate Care Discount
20% off to recipients of financial assistance.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Senior Citizens Discount
Patients 65 or older receive a 10% discount on their orders.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Age 65 and up
Pediatric Patients Discount
Patients under 18 years of age receive a 40% discount.
Must be under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Industry Discount 15% OFF
Curaleaf is proud to offer an Industry Discount for all of those who work in the medical cannabis industry.
Must show proof of employment such as a business card or ID.