Efr4in420 on October 24, 2019

You need to know someone that works there to be able to obtain certain strains. Luckily on my first visit at this place they had everything on hand on your second visit upsetting they didn’t have what I got the first time , so I gave them my contact information for the purpose of buying the Strain that work best for my conditions. For the last month I had visited this place 3 times per week in the hopes of getting The Syringe of Afghan concentrated with no luck. Online order can’t even be done at this location due to not having this particular strain in stock , but they can’t let you know when it will be available either. What irritates me is that online shows they got it and they are out stock at the store every time. Lastly, you need to have someone that works there to be able to obtain what you really need. Sad that this place is not handled correctly for the health of the people that really depends on this medications. All great services are for those recreational friends of a friend that works there.