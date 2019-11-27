Follow
Curaleaf - Palm Harbor
727-288-9922
18 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$133
Deals
First Time Patient Discounts
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
First Time Patient Discounts
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
All Products
THC VCP Pre-Roll-Afg-20% THC-0.071oz (400mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Rolls Afghani (Afg)-Indica-17% THC-0.106oz (510mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
FreshStor - Medium CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$133.63each
In-store only
CBD Vape Pen-Cherry Vanilla-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Triple Berry-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Vanilla-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Wed-80%-0.5mL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Blue Cheese (Chz)-Indica-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Kng-80%-0.5mL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Pex-80%-0.5mL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape-Chocolate Coconut-30% THC-0.5mL(150mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Durban Poison (Dp)-Sativa-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Purple Punch (Ppu)-Indica-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only