Follow
Curaleaf - Port Charlotte
941-628-7031
42 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$274
Deals
First Time Patient Discounts
Valid 11/1/2019
1st Order: Get 25% Off your total purchase (No Minimum Purchase). 2nd Order: Get $25.00 off every $100.00 spent. 3rd Order: Get $25.00 Off your purchase (Minimum $150.00 purchase required).
All 3 offers must be redeemed with-in a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Discount is valid for patients that have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one year period.
First Time Patient Discounts
Valid 11/1/2019
1st Order: Get 25% Off your total purchase (No Minimum Purchase). 2nd Order: Get $25.00 off every $100.00 spent. 3rd Order: Get $25.00 Off your purchase (Minimum $150.00 purchase required).
All 3 offers must be redeemed with-in a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Discount is valid for patients that have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one year period.
All Products
CBD Oil-20mg CBD/mL-30mL(600mg CBD:50mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
THC Tincture-D8:D9-Lemon-60mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$140each
In-store only
CBD Tincture-Natural-20mg CBD/mL-30mL (600mg CBD:60mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Lemon-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Vanilla-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Natural-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Chocolate Mint-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Natural-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Vape Pen-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Gelato (Gel)-Hybrid-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Wed-80%-0.5mL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Bw-80%-0.5mL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Ppu-85%-0.5mL
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Blue Cheese (Chz)-Indica-85%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape-Piña Colada-30% THC-0.5mL(150mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Slim Vape-Chocolate Mint-30% THC-0.5mL(150mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen-Pumpkin Pie-30% THC-0.5mL(150mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
FreshStor - Medium CVault Container
from FreshStor
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Flowermate Hybrid X Vaporizer (Blue)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate Hybrid X Vaporizer (Red)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from FreshStor
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Flowermate Hybrid X Vaporizer (Black)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Veterans Cannabis Project - Black
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
12