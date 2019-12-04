Follow
Curaleaf - Sarasota
(941) 957-9122
87 products
THC Flower Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-17.0% THC- 0.125oz (595mg THC)





$47each

THC Pre Rolls Fat Banana (Fba)-Indica-18% THC-0.106oz (540mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-19% THC-0.106oz (570mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Afghani (Afg)-Indica-18% THC-0.106oz (540mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Brandywine (BWI)-Indica-19% THC-0.106oz (570mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-17% THC-0.106oz (510mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Strawberry Diesel (SWD)-Hybrid-20% THC-0.106oz (600mgTHC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Lamb's Bread (Lb)-Sativa-21% THC-0.106oz (630mg THC)





$39each

THC Flower Afghani (Afg)-Indica-18% THCA-0.125oz (630mg THC)





$47each

THC Pre Rolls Blue Dream (Bd)-Hybrid-23% THC-0.106oz (690mg THC)





$39each

THC Flower Fat Banana (FBA)-Indica-18% THCA-0.125oz (630mg THC)





$47each

THC Flower Humple Pie (HmP)-Indica-16% THC- 0.125oz (560mg THC)





$47each

THC Pre Rolls Citrus Farmer (Cfa)-Hybrid-21% THC-0.106oz (630mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Killer Queen (Kq)-Hybrid-23% THC-0.106oz (690mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Holy Grail (Hol)-Hybrid-21% THC-0.106oz (630mg THC)





$39each

THC Flower White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-16% THC- 0.125oz (560mg THC)





$47each

THC Pre Rolls L. A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-20% THC-0.106oz (600mg THC)





$39each

THC Pre Rolls Queen of Soul (QS)-Sativa-25% THC-0.106oz (750mg THC)





$39each

THC Flower Citrus Farmer (Cfa)-Hybrid-20% THC- 0.125oz (700mg THC)





$47each

THC Flower L. A. Woman (LAW)-Hybrid-20.0% THC- 0.125oz (700mg THC)





$47each

THC Flower Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-19% THC- 0.125oz (665mg THC)





$47each

THC Flower Cherry Pie Haze (CPH)-Hybrid-15% THCA-0.125oz (525mg THC)





$47each

THC VCP Pre Rolls Afghani (Afg)-Indica-20% THC-0.071oz (400mg THC)-5 Pack





$26each

THC Shatter Predator Pink (Pdp) Hybrid-1.0g





$60each

THC Distillate-(1:8)-90%-0.5mL





$36each

THC Shatter White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-1.0g





$60each

THC Shatter Golden Goat (Gdg)-Hybrid-1.0g





$60each

THC Shatter L.A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-1.0g





$60each

THC Crumble L. A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-1.0g





$60each

THC Wax Afghani (Afg)-Indica-1.0g





$60each

THC Shatter Queen of Soul (Qs)-Sativa-1.0g





$60each

THC Shatter Afghani (Afg)-Indica-1.0g





$60each

THC Distillate Concentrate L. A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-80%-0.5mL





$32each

THC Crumble Predator Pink (Pdp)-Hybrid-1.0g





$60each

THC Distillate Concentrate L. A. Woman (Law)-Hybrid-85%-0.5mL





$34each

THC Tincture-Triple Berry-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)





$70each

THC Tincture-(1:1)-Natural-5mg THC/mL-60mL(300mg CBD:300mg THC)





$70each

THC Tincture-Vanilla-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)





$70each

THC Tablet-Hybrid-5mg THC-30 Count (150mg THC)





$35each

THC Vape Cartridge FPOG (Fp)-Hybrid-85%-0.5mL




CBD
$51each
In-store only
