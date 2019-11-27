Follow
Curaleaf - Lutz
813-803-8188
11 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$70
Deals
Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
All Products
THC Pre Rolls Afghani (Afg)-Indica-17% THC-0.106oz (510mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Natural-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Vape Pen-Cherry Vanilla-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Durban Poison (Dp)-Sativa-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
CBD Topical Balm-10mg CBD/0.25tsp-30g (300mg CBD:30mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
THC Balm-Indica-10mg THC/0.25tsp-30g(300mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Vanilla-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only