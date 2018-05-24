Curaleaf's Queens dispensary is located in Forest Hills at the 71 Avenue Station stop on the MTA lines E, F, M, R and the Forest Hills stop on the LIRR. We provide the very best of patient care in Queens, Kings, Suffolk, and Bronx counties. Please give one of our pharmacists a call at 1(646)-968-2872 to answer all of your questions! Curaleaf Queens strives to be the most scientifically advanced resource in medical cannabis, providing a trusted resource for all things medical cannabis. Founded and led by a team of medical experts, Curaleaf NY's Queens dispensary develops safe and efficient medical cannabis products for its patients. History: Curaleaf NY joined the cannabis industry with a mission to champion patients seeking medical cannabis for severe, qualifying conditions. Working closely with both physicians and patients, Curaleaf officially became licensed to produce cannabis products in New York. Curaleaf NY opened its Queens dispensary location in summer 2018 to offer cannabis patients its high-quality medicines in a safe, knowledgeable and welcoming environment. Staff: As an industry leader, Curaleaf NY's dispensary team strives to be a positive advocate for the research and use of medical cannabis. Our pharmacists go through intensive training on medical cannabis and have intimate knowledge of how cannabis can interact with other medications. Curaleaf pharmacists also work closely with practitioners to help expand patient access to health and wellness, and to ultimately improve the lives of patients. As the team develops new medicine options using only the highest standards in its production, Curaleaf NY strives to generate awareness of medical cannabis and make its benefits more available to patients in need. If certified patients need help getting registered with the New York Department of Health for medical marijuana, our staff can help. We also welcome Curaleaf patients to join regular community events in our dispensary. Menu: Curaleaf NY cultivates its quality cannabis goods with over 50 years of horticultural experience. Curaleaf's cultivators use the industry’s most precise and advanced medical-grade technology throughout the production process. The cultivators hold themselves to a standard of radical transparency and quality, producing exceptional products on which both practitioners and patients can rely. Curaleaf NY's dispensary offers a line of medical cannabis in various THC and CBD formulas.The Queens dispensary offers discounts for veterans and seniors, and accepts both cash and debit transactions through CanPay. Service Locations: Based in Forest Hills, Curaleaf Queens is located in Forest Hills at the 71 Avenue Station stop on the MTA lines E, F, M, R and the Forest Hills stop on the LIRR. The Curaleaf Team welcomes patients from Flushing, Elmhurst, Howard Beach, Jamaica, Addisleigh Park, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. Throughout New York City, patients in need will find cannabis relief at Curaleaf NY.