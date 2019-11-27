Follow
Curaleaf - Takoma
GG4 8TH
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Dead Lights 8th
from SunMed Growers
7.63%
THC
7.97%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Chem91 Pre-Roll 1G
from Grow West Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Larry OG Pre roll 1G
from HMS
23.85%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Roll 1G
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Cosmic Glue Pre-Roll 1G
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Swamp Serum CBD 8th
from HMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Brenda's Gift 8ths
from HMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Chrome Diesel PR 1g
from Grassroots
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Honey Banana Pre-Roll .5G
from Harvest
18.02%
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Strawberry OG Pre-Roll 1G
from HMS
23.79%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Tahoe OG x Triangle Kush Pre-Roll 1G
from Grow West Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise Pre-Roll 1G
from HMS
21.77%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Guice Pre-Roll 1G
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Whoopie Pie 1G
from Harvest
17.11%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
GC2 Pre-Roll 1G
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
MAC #8 PR VCP
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
GSC PR VCP
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
OG Kush Pre-Roll 1G
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
GSC Pre-Roll 1G
from HMS
22.59%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Kaviar Hybrid Pre-roll
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
GSC Harvest 8ths
from Harvest
22.04%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Alpha OG 8ths
from SunMed Growers
22.39%
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Honey Banana 1G
from Harvest
18.02%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Canna-So-Hard 8th
from Grow West Cannabis Company
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze 8th
from verano
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Phantom Mile 8th
from verano
20.69%
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Star Duster PR VCP
from Curaleaf
26.15%
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Mimosa PR VCP
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Brenda's Gift PR VCP
from Curaleaf
8.78%
THC
11.37%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Lemon Meringue 8th
from Culta
23%
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Dirty Gorilla 8ths
from HMS
27.78%
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Papaya 8th
from HMS
14.49%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Grease Monkey Pre-Roll 1G
from HMS
19.99%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Key West Cobbler #1 8ths
from HMS
5.93%
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Forum Cookies Pre-Roll 1G
from Grow West Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Grapefruit Kush Pre-Roll 1G
from HMS
19.15%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert Pre-Roll 1G
from HMS
22.49%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Kaviar Indica Pre-roll
from Curio Wellness
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Durban-thai x C99
from SunMed Growers
23.64%
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
