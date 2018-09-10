Kaydess
Pleasant Staff, Knowledgeable great deals.
Thank you for the great review. We are glad that the staff was able to help and that you found value in our deals.
4.5
10 reviews
Budtenders were helpful when it came to getting bang for your buck, but not necessarily as knowledgeable about their products and menu as I’ve seen at other dispensaries. Still got a great deal & good customer service!
Thank you for the feedback. We continuously strive to bring great deals and knowledge to our customers. We hope that we can continue to serve you and help you get the knowledge and product you need at unbeatable pricing.
Brought a first time patient and was attended by the manager “Vuth” I believe is his name, was not very welcoming even after coming to this shop as a daily. Manager is always rude and seems to not want to help and just wants to get you out the store. If there’s a reason you wouldn’t want to come, it would be because of the shitty unwelcoming manager. Leafly doesn’t give me the option to leave Zero stars, I would if I could. The only reason this place gets good reviews is so we can get freebies for leaving the review
Best service. Best deals. Best medication. I travel 45 minutes to shop here although I pass several dispensaries while in route. JayAre
I can some of the strains they have here for way cheaper
Convenient location with a knowledgeable & willing staff all to happy to help with all your bud needs. I am, a happy & returning customer.
I love coming to elevate/curaleaf staff are always helpful and polite and budtender Will has a great attitude and extensive knowledge of all products
Every time I go in I leave knowing more then I knew and always greeted with smiles and excellent service
quality customer service, flower fresh, with friendly folks. always got the best deals in the dmv. bless up to will and the homies at elevate!
BEST DEALS FOR REAL! My favorite spot in the DMV for deals. Unbeatable prices, massive selection and cool staff.
Thanks for the awesome review. Glad to hear Elevate Takoma is your spot!! Hope to see you soon!