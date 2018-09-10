Tcao95 on June 13, 2019

Brought a first time patient and was attended by the manager “Vuth” I believe is his name, was not very welcoming even after coming to this shop as a daily. Manager is always rude and seems to not want to help and just wants to get you out the store. If there’s a reason you wouldn’t want to come, it would be because of the shitty unwelcoming manager. Leafly doesn’t give me the option to leave Zero stars, I would if I could. The only reason this place gets good reviews is so we can get freebies for leaving the review