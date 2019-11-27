Follow
Curaleaf - Tampa
813-497-2028
29 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$274
Deals
First Time Patient Discounts
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Cannot be used on devices or merchandise. Effective Novemver 1, 2019.
First Time Patient Discounts
1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Cannot be used on devices or merchandise. Effective Novemver 1, 2019.
All Products
THC Pre Rolls Afghani (Afg)-Indica-17% THC-0.106oz (510mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80%-0.5mL
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
CBD Topical Balm-10mg CBD/0.25tsp-30g (300mg CBD:30mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
DaVinci – MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
FreshStor - Medium CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Epilepsy Awareness T-Shirt
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.03each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Breast Cancer Awareness
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Curaleaf Hat - Veteran's Day Hat (Black)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.03each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Chocolate Mint-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Green Apple-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Veterans Cannabis Project - Black
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.23each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Natural-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
CBD Slim Vape-Blue Raspberry Lemonade-30% CBD-0.5mL(150mg CBD:12.5mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Triple Berry-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Vanilla-10mg THC/mL-60mL (600mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only