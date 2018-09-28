Cure's Philadelphia Medical Marijuana Dispensary Discover your Cure The Cure team offers Philadelphia individuals a home for all their medical marijuana needs. The professional dispensary staff respects its patients and guides them towards the most efficient cannabis relief for their condition and lifestyle. Cure’s primary goal is to promote positive medical cannabis use as a health and wellness management tool. About: The founding dispensary team behind Cure has served thousands of cannabis patients in multiple states since 2010. With nearly a decade of experience, Cure has refined its expertise and multiplied its passion when it comes to helping others through medical marijuana. The Cure facility features a clean, welcoming environment in which patients can discover the healing potential of cannabis-based remedies. Cure’s team is proud to bring its medical marijuana prowess to the residents of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and beyond. The compassionate staff at Cure takes its times with patients to ensure all questions are answered and no concerns go unaddressed. Philadelphia patients can schedule a consultation with a medical professional on staff during all business hours. To keep in touch with Cure, reach out by phone, email, or follow Cure on Facebook or Instagram. Menu: Cure carries medical marijuana products procured from many of Pennsylvania’s 12 licensed growers and processors. The Cure team specializes in working with its patients to find the perfect cannabis for their specific needs. Patients can choose from cannabis vaporizers, tinctures, pills, topicals, dry leaf, concentrates and high-CBD items with which to heal themselves. Per Pennsylvania regulations, all medical marijuana undergoes mandatory lab testing for quality assurance. Service Locations: Cure has three locations in Philadelphia, Lancaster, and Phoenixville. Our Philadelphia location is at 4502 City Ave between GNC and Xfinity