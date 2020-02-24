Cure is your home for medical marijuana in Oklahoma. We focus on patient access to top quality and compassionately priced medicine. Our patients are guided, cared for, and treated with respect by our highly trained dispensary staff. The environment you will find at Cure is safe, friendly, and knowledgeable with a commitment to offering the best that Oklahoma’s medical marijuana market has to offer. Our primary goal is to support a proactive approach to using cannabis as a health management tool and help patients Discover Their Cure Today.

To serve our patients, Cure offers a wide assortment of products in various forms such as flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. Cure Oklahoma is currently carrying the following brands: GrOKC, Snaxland, Apothecary Extracts, Skunk Extracts, Dixie Elixirs, Green Hornet, Mary's Medicinals, Cheeba Chews, Smokiez, and more!

Cure’s team has experience in multiple states where we have provided medical marijuana to tens of thousands of patients since 2010. We look forward to bringing this expertise, experience, and passion to serve the medical needs of Oklahoma patients in the coming months. Reach out to us with any questions or comments.