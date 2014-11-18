Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Portland!
Located in a historic building in North Portland
Oregon license [MMD#36548]
Proud to offer Student, Senior and Veterans discounts
Our mission is to provide the highest quality flowers, concentrates and edibles. All of our products have been lab tested and verified for your safety.
Stop in today and see what everyone is talking about!
We sell Vape pens and also have batteries as well
Location Note
Entrance located in the parking lot behind back Mock Crest Grocery.
Bus line 75 stop (at N Washburne and N
Lombard).