Deals
10% off eighths, 15% off any 3!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/24/2019
All eighths on sale! 10% off 1, pick 3 to unlock 15% off!
While supplies last. Cannot combine discounts.
All Products
Blue Dream CBD by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
11.3%
THC
6.1%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Durban Poison by Grassroots
from Grassroots
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Cookies and Cream by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Snowball by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Chrome Diesel by Grassroots
from Grassroots
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Chrome Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Beautiful Nightmare by Grassroots
from Grassroots
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Beautiful Nightmare
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Phantom Cookies by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
White Harmony by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Shark Shock by SunMed Growers
from SunMed Growers
7.7%
THC
9.42%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
Strawberry Banana by Strane
from Strane
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cannatonic by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
20.8%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Kuchi dawg by Grassroots
from Grassroots
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kuchi
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Dream by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Nom Nom 3.5g
from Harvest
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Captain's Cake by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain's Cake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Chem De La Chem by Grassroots
from Grassroots
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Mimosa by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Banana OG by Grassroots
from Grassroots
29.9%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake by Grassroots
from Grassroots
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Animal Cookies by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
ACDC by SunMed Growers
from SunMed Growers
0.61%
THC
15.01%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$50¼ ounce
$50¼ ounce
MK Ultra by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Original New York City Diesel by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
25%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Pre 98 Bubba by Grassroots
from Grassroots
14.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Querkel by Harvest
from Harvest
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Querkel
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
OG Limekiller by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
34.2%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Limekiller
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Chocolate Mint OG by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberry by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Banana Kush by Strane
from Strane
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Ultimate Purple by Vireo
from Vireo Health
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Sour Jack by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
32.2%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grand Doggy Purps Shatter by Verano
from verano
85.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Grand Doggy Purps
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Cake 'N' Chem Wax by Strane
from Strane
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake 'N' Chem
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Clementine Wax by Strane
from Strane
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Grape Gorilla Glue Wax by Strane
from Strane
80.3%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Wounded Warrior Wax by Strane
from Strane
76.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wounded Warrior
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Northern Lights Live Resin by MPX
from MPX
79.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
G6 Wax by Verano
from verano
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
