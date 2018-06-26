Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
The Curio Wellness dispensary, home of Curio Wellness and Dixie Brands products, also carries a variety of products from other Maryland cultivators and processors. With patient education integral to the brand, the large onsite classroom will host health-related workshops, seminars, and support groups in addition to yoga classes. Complementary to our focus on integrative health, we offer a variety of healthy living products and services to the public, including acupuncture, massage therapy, a holistic pharmacy with professional-grade vitamins and supplements, as well as natural health and beauty products. Combining these wellness and education services with the medical cannabis dispensary is a concept unique to Curio Wellness, and supports the company’s goal of providing patients with a well-rounded alternative medicine experience.