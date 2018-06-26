JordanRL52 on November 20, 2019

First off i love Curios selection. Having said that theres a fairly big issue going on thats not being given the proper attention. Several strains Curio will have more then one batch of an the numbers can vary by a good bit but for some reason they arent both listed on Leafly which leads to confusion upon pickup. Upon getting to Curio i was being given a batch of Blue Dream that wasnt listed nor did i order. It was a good 3%thca less as well as almost a full 1%terpene less. Only thing i was offered was a sorry a d that itll be fixed. Needless to say i was and am angry as here it is the next day and its still listed on leafly wrong as well as MK Ultra is shown different from what they actually have. Shouldnt happen when dealing with whats being labeled as medicine.