Cuties Judy’s offers a variety of high-quality marijuana products and a staff of cannabis enthusiasts for your pleasure. A knowledgeable, friendly customer service experience is what they bring to the cannabis community, in Elma Washington. Cutie Judy’s is committed to adding value, and enriching the lives around them. They love forming relationships with each of their clients to offer the best possible cannabis experience from store to smoke.