Weekend PicNic Special!
Valid 12/7/2019 – 12/8/2019
Choose any eighth of flower AND any half gram Pre-Roll for only $35 Out The Door! Then from 4:20pm to 6:00pm, leave us a review on Leafly and get a 1g Pre-Roll for only $1!
One per patient. Valid today only. Deals cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. We do not stack our discounts. Subject to availablity.
All Products
Blue Dream 7g
from Cvltivation Clvb
19.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$90each
In-store only
Cotton Candy - 1G FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Royal Gorilla - 1g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Cotton Candy - 7g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 - 14g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$160each
In-store only
Master Kush - 7g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Bubble Kush - 14g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$160each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 - 7g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Cinderella 99 - 1G FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Cotton Candy - 3.5g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 - 1g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Critical - 14g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$160each
In-store only
Bubble Kush - 1oz FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$255each
In-store only
Cinderella 99 - 3.5g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Royal Gorilla - 7g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Blue Dream 14g
from Cvltivation Clvb
19.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$160each
In-store only
Critical - 1g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Blue Dream 1g
from Cvltivation Clvb
19.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Master Kush - 1g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
Critical - 3.5g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 - 3.5g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Bubble Kush - 1g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Bubble Kush - 3.5g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Blue Dream 3.5g
from Cvltivation Clvb
19.25%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Master Kush - 3.5g FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Bubble Kush - .5g PREROLL
from BLOOM
___
THC
___
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Bison Capsules GG#4
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Bison Capsules Pure Love 1:1
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Bison Capsules Green Crack (I)
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
0.19%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Bison Capsules Skywalker OG
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Dankland - Suppository
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
GoodFellas - Moon Rocks
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Shatter - Bubble Kush 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Rosin - Gramma Witchdoctor's
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Terpenetics - Resin Sugar Blue Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Bison Capsules Golden Goat
from Bison Extracts
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Cake Badder - OG Kush - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Cake Badder - Critical Crack - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Coconut Oil
from 420 Bomb
1250mg
THC
1250mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Gateway-Birthday Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
