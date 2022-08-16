This was my first time ordering online for delivery and using Apple Pay (don’t judge me, I’m old😂) and I was in need of help. Their support staff was so kind, patient, and helpful. They even taught me how to use Apple Pay! Spent a lot of time with me making sure everything went just right, and I am so grateful! Delivery was on time. Everything looks great! Couldn’t recommend them more highly!🥰
