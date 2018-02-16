CY+ has become a leader in medical cannabis. We are continually driving the field forward, shaping its framework. We utilize sourced field experts to bring you the latest developments in regulated cannabis and maintain impeccable regulatory compliance. CY+ is also involved in the seed-to-sales process. This starts with state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and goes through to our in-house lab team, who work to ensure the highest purity and quality in all products. We are a nationwide company with facilities and dispensaries in many states. This wide-arching influence gives us the opportunity to learn and grow through the fast-developing evolution of medical cannabis. We hope you’ll give us the opportunity to help you re-write your story.