LeFarts on September 4, 2019

Everyone from the security guard (Devon) is awesome! I've never once been treated rude, or unwanted here and I can bet my last purchase that they don't treat anyone with disrespect.. I've never seen anyone treated rude and I've seen some really disrespectful customers treating the staff badly when things are way out of their control when it comes to inventory. Most of these complaints seem to be from very impatient, immature individuals! If you even need assistance they will take you next door to their education center to help place your order in private and super 1 on 1. This is the only dispensary I shop at because of the professionalism of everyone on staff from the second you walk in to the second you walk out! Also, there is a giant FREE PARKING lot 1 block from the place! Who thinks that's too far away!!?? Grow up and quit complaining!