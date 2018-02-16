JoeyOneLove
EVERYTHING is overpriced, customer service is horrible. They do not have your best interest at heart. their menu is absolutely awful
4.1
10 reviews
Great prices, great selection. Hours are short, but what can you do huh....
Great
Best dispensary in the city, hands down. This company supports home grow rights!
Very quick and friendly staff!
Everyone is friendly! Fav place to get concentrates! Online ordering n pickup is super convenient and quick!
The staff is always super kind and helpful.Veronica,Jordyn,Heather,Dustin& crew are always smiling and make each visit fast and friendly.
Everyone from the security guard (Devon) is awesome! I've never once been treated rude, or unwanted here and I can bet my last purchase that they don't treat anyone with disrespect.. I've never seen anyone treated rude and I've seen some really disrespectful customers treating the staff badly when things are way out of their control when it comes to inventory. Most of these complaints seem to be from very impatient, immature individuals! If you even need assistance they will take you next door to their education center to help place your order in private and super 1 on 1. This is the only dispensary I shop at because of the professionalism of everyone on staff from the second you walk in to the second you walk out! Also, there is a giant FREE PARKING lot 1 block from the place! Who thinks that's too far away!!?? Grow up and quit complaining!
Staff was extremely helpful and very kind! My first time was today 8/20/2019 and was very impressed with meds when I got home! Look forward to stopping back soon!
Hi @Mr.Concentrate, Thank you for taking the time to leave such a positive review. We truly appreciate it.
Great service.