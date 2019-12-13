45 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
Veterans Save 20%!
Military veterans save 20% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Veteran status must be registered with Board of Pharmacy
Veterans Save 20%!
Military veterans save 20% on any purchase--thank you for your service!
Veteran status must be registered with Board of Pharmacy
All Products
Chitral Sunset Flower | Sativa
from Unknown Brand
27.4%
THC
1%
CBD
$402.83 g
In-store only
Empire Apples Flower | Hybrid
from Firelands Scientific
20.24%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$402.83 g
In-store only
Ultra Sour Chem OG Flower | Sativa
from Firelands Scientific
22.57%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$402.83 g
In-store only
Miami Heat Flower | Sativa
from Firelands Scientific
23.05%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$502.83 g
In-store only
Pineapple Shake Flower | Hybrid
from Cresco Labs
32.55%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$10014.1
In-store only
OG 18 Shake Flower | Indica
from Cresco Labs
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$10014.1g
In-store only
Katsu Bubba Kush Shake Flower | Indica
from Cresco Labs
22.88%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$10014.1g
In-store only
Lemon OG Flower | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
19.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$462.83 g
In-store only
Double Jack Flower | Indica
from Unknown Brand
20.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$462.83 g
In-store only
Sherbet Flower | Indica
from Standard Wellness
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
Animal Fire OG Flower | Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
BBYD Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
20.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$482.83 g
In-store only
California Dream Flower | Sativa
from Buckeye Relief
15.19%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
Comet 10 1:1 CBD
from Buckeye Relief
8.08%
THC
8.1%
CBD
$522.83 g
In-store only
Diesel OG Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
Gibsonburg Glue Flower | Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
18.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 g
In-store only
Koffee 3 Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
19.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$482.83 g
In-store only
Otis OG Flower | Hybrid
from Buckeye Relief
17.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$442.83 g
In-store only
Holly Wax | Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
67.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$75unit
In-store only
Mastamynd Kush Shatter | Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$80unit
In-store only
Northern Lights .5g Vape Pen
from Firelands Scientific
63%
THC
1.5%
CBD
$65unit
In-store only
Cure Ohio Cokoh Fix F.E.C.O. 590mg
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$80unit
In-store only
Kief 1g
from Buckeye Relief
328.25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
Buckeye Relief Vape Pen .3g
from Buckeye Relief
66.07%
THC
22.72%
CBD
$49unit
In-store only
Butterfly Effect 1ml CO2 Syringe Sativa 3:1
from Grow Ohio
62.75%
THC
19.14%
CBD
$110unit
In-store only
Cure Ohio Vape Fix- CBD 2:1 1g
from Unknown Brand
24.94%
THC
48.61%
CBD
$116unit
In-store only
JillyBean CO2 Syringe 5:1
from Standard Wellness
69.67%
THC
12.65%
CBD
$110unit
In-store only
ZTLZ CO2 Syringe 3:1
from Standard Wellness
57.18%
THC
15.37%
CBD
$110unit
In-store only
BeneLeaves Orange-Vanilla Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45unit
In-store only
Cure Ohio Lemon Hard Candy
from Unknown Brand
102mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46unit
In-store only
BeneLeaves Mango-Lime Gummies
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45unit
In-store only
Dark Chocolates
from Buckeye Relief
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$39unit
In-store only
WANA Watermelon Gummies
from Buckeye Relief
94.05mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46unit
In-store only
WANA Blueberry Gummies
from Buckeye Relief
99.79mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46unit
In-store only
Strawberry Gumm-Ease
from Standard Wellness
62mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24unit
In-store only
One Orijin Capsules 110mg
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40unit
In-store only
WANA Mango Gummies
from Buckeye Relief
97.92mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$46unit
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Green Apple Lozenges
from Grow Ohio
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$54unit
In-store only
Transdermal Patch 9mg 5 pack
from Standard Wellness
45mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$68unit
In-store only
Soothe 1:1 Topical Salve
from Standard Wellness
116.5mg
THC
118mg
CBD
$90unit
In-store only
12