D & E Wellness is a mom and pop shop co-owned by a massage therapist and a public health professional concerned about your holistic well-being. That’s why we are dedicated to only providing high potency high quality organic and natural HempCBD Oil products to meet your daily pain management and dietary needs. Our products are free from harmful chemicals, toxins and pesticides. Come check out our low costs, various dosages and many brand selections. CBD (Cannabidiol) is an alternative botanical medicine. Unlike Marijuana which comes from the Cannabis plant and contains THC, CBGD is the non-psychoactive compound in the industrial Hemp Cannabis plant that is widely held to have wellness properties. Our products are 99.97% pure CBD and contain nano encapsulated CBD. This form of CBD absorbs into your body faster giving you a stronger and faster acting result. The Health Benefits of CBD Oil is known for are chronic pain relief, stress relaxation, Arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, mental focus, nausea relief, anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, reduce blood pressure, epilepsy muscle spasms, anti-depression, psychotic effects, morphine and heroin seeking behavior, anti-tumor effects, vasorelaxant for Glaucoma, appetite control, Diabetes prevention, acne and beauty care. In the Cannabinoid Spectrum there are three different CBD compounds: CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum. CBD Isolate is the purest form free of THC. Full Spectrum contains all naturally occurring compounds. It is rich in terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids making it more effective. These work together to magnify the therapeutic benefits called the “Entourage Effect”. Broad Spectrum has the THC removed but still has the “Entourage Effect”. The Hemp Plant is a stout, aromatic, erect annual herb and has been spun into usable fiber since 10,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food and animal feed. The edible seeds contain about 30 percent oil and are a source of protein, fiber and magnesium. Shelled hemp seeds, sometimes called hemp hearts, are sold as a health food and may be eaten raw; they are commonly sprinkled on salads or blended with fruit smoothies. Hemp seed milk is used as an alternative to dairy milk in drinks and recipes. Located in Shawnee County, Kansas we service: the Capital TopCity Topeka, Auburn, Berryton, Dover, Rossville, Silver Lake, Tecumseh, Wakarusa, Douglas County: Lawrence, Baldwin City, Clinton, Eudora, Lecompton, Wabaunsee County: Alma, Alta Vista, Eskridge, Harveyville, Maple Hill, McFarland, Paxico, Osage County: Avant, Barnsdall, Fairfax, Hominy, Osage, Pawhuska, Shidler, Wynona, Jefferson County: McLouth, Meriden, Nortonville, Perry, Oskaloosa, Ozawkie, Valley Falls, Winchester: Prairie Band Casino Potawatomi Nation Tribe of Neshnabe, Jackson County: Circleville, Delia, Denison, Holton, Hoyt, Mayetta, Netawaka, Soldier, Whiting We proudly carry cbdMD, GRN, Mig Vapor, NatureFine+ and Natural Native CBD products. Our non CBD products are aromatics, fragrance oils, healing stones, therapeutic essential oils, jewelry and vape pens.