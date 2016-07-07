Follow
Dab Town USA
541-690-1711
Dab Town USA - It's Not Just A Dispensary, It's a Destination!
Stop by and see us today for the best deals! We concentrate on concentrates and high quality flower!!
Medical Patients, nothing has changed for you! Don't forget to check out our Daily Deals! ✌️
Senior, Veteran, Industry and Birthday discounts
Seniors - 10% off, Veterans - 12% off, Industry Workers - 10% off with permit, 10% off on your birthday, and senior/veterans get 20% off everyday!
(Discounts can stack up to a max of 20% off)
NEW DAB TOWN DAB DEAL!!
Buy 5 Grams of our house dabs for just $55 after tax! *$45.84 for Medical Patients
Medible Monday
All Edibles 10% off!
Topical Tuesday
10% off all Topicals!
Wax Wednesday
Valid 12/14/2016
10% off all extracts!
(5 gram limit per day)
Thirsty Thursday
10% off all Adabinol flavors and infused drinks!
Flower Friday
10% off all Flower!
(Does not apply to Pre-Rolls or pre-packaged deals)
Saturday- Cartridge Day
10% off all cartridges!
Sunday Funday
Option to pick any Daily Deal of the week for 15% off!
(1 daily deal per customer)