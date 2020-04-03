340 products
Wappa - Fireside - 3.5g Dried Flower
from FIRESIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
Donegal - Tweed - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
La Strada - Edison - 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
Revive Reserve - COVE - 3.5g Dried Flower
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.99each
In-store only
Galiano - Broken Coast - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$51.99each
In-store only
Jean Guy - Canaca - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.99each
In-store only
Crescendo - Boaz - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Boaz
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.99each
In-store only
Cold Creek Kush - Vertical - 7g Dried Flower
from Vertical
___
THC
___
CBD
$81.99each
In-store only
White Out - Delta 9 - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Delta 9 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.99each
In-store only
Kent County Kush - Vertical - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Vertical
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.99each
In-store only
Sativa - Houseplant - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Houseplant
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.99each
In-store only
MK Ultra - Namaste - 1g Dried flower
from Namaste
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
MK Ultra - Aurora - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Blue Dream - Aurora - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
White Widow - 7Acres - 3.5g Dried Flower
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.99each
In-store only
Savary - Broken Coast - Savary 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Rio Bravo - Edison - 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
Lola Montes - Edison - 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
Rest Reserve - COVE - Dried Flower- 3.5g Dried Flower
from COVE
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.99each
In-store only
Sweet Jersey 3 - Riff - 3.5g Dried Flower
from RIFF
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Two-Tone Ban - Riff - 3.5g Dried Flower
from RIFF
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
Highlands - Tweed - 1g Dried Flower
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.99each
In-store only
Wappa - Namaste - 3.5g Dried flower
from Namaste
___
THC
___
CBD
$28.99each
In-store only
Gabriola - Broken Coast - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Gather - Solei - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Solei
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Hashplant - Canaca Select - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.99each
In-store only
Quarter - The Batch - 7g Dried Flower
from The Batch
___
THC
___
CBD
$50.99each
In-store only
Bakerstreet - Tweed - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Limelight - Edison - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.99each
In-store only
Great North CBD - Canaca Select - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Canaca Select
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.99each
In-store only
Shishkaberry - Namaste - 1g Dried Flower
from Namaste
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only
Cali-O - Kiwi - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Kiwi Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Harmonic - Alta Vie - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Alta Vie
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.99each
In-store only
No. 416 Cosmic Thunder - Haven St. - 1g Dried Flower
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
City Lights - Edison - 1g Dried Flower
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.99each
In-store only
Houndstooth - Tweed - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
Pedro's Sweet Sativa - Color - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Color Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.99each
In-store only
La Strada - Edison - 3.5g Dried Flower
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Indica - Grasslands - Indica Dried Flower 5g
from Grasslands
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
Mango Taffie - Good Buds - 3.5g Dried Flower
from GOOD BUDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.99each
In-store only
