Freya11 on August 13, 2019

I have been to this store quite a few times. Every time I have been in I walked away with a smile. Knowledgeable staff that show an interest in cultivating local business along with the little store that could. Prices are tailored for the seasoned enthusiast to those that are willing to experience something unique for the first time or on an occasion. A place where I could see myself having tea/coffee while waiting for my order and when it's completed finish off the experience with traditional dishes from India from the surrounding businesses. Munchies! A must! A great place. The true enthusiast would never want to pass this store up. Weekly updates on stock and events.