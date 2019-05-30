Not_THAT_Jimmy_Pop
I've gone to a few different cannabis shops around the city now, and they just don't compare to this hidden gem. The service is top notch, I won't name names, but in a few store chains I feel pressured and watched constantly, this is nothing like those experiences. They help you, but not in an attached at the hip sort of way. They have a wide array of products to suit anything you could want from a shop. The rest of the good reasons to visit don't even really matter because of the final reason; THEIR PRICES ARE LOW. They always have things on sale and lots of their products are priced lower than competing stores to begin with. Stop reading this review and just head over there already...